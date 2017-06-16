Toby Keith to perform at Put-In-Bay in August

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 30: Musicial artisit Toby Keith performs onstage during the 10th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 30, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM) (Photo: John Shearer, 2016 John Shearer)

PUT-IN-BAY, OHIO - Get ready to lift your red Solo cups.

Country singer Toby Keith will headline the first ever Bash on the Bay Country Music Fest at Put-In-Bay Aug. 31.

The event will take place at Put-In-Bay Airport. Gates open at 3 p.m.

Four other bands will perform prior to the headline act and island hotels will offer special package deals for concertgoers.

Click here for more information.

© 2017 WKYC-TV