Toby Keith to perform at Put-In-Bay in August

PUT-IN-BAY, OHIO - Get ready to lift your red Solo cups.
Country singer Toby Keith will headline the first ever Bash on the Bay Country Music Fest at Put-In-Bay Aug. 31.
The event will take place at Put-In-Bay Airport. Gates open at 3 p.m.
Four other bands will perform prior to the headline act and island hotels will offer special package deals for concertgoers.
