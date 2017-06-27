Train vows to 'make it right' after Blossom's lawn audio outage

(Photo: Getty) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- They're going to make it right.

That's the promise from Train to their fans who had a disappointing experience during Saturday night's concert at Blossom Music Center.

After performing only a handful of songs, Blossom's lawn speakers cut out for the rest of the show.

Train was unaware of the glitch during the performance, but have have plans to fix the error.

Cleveland! We had no idea until we were done that the lawn had no sound after 7 songs. We WILL make it right won't we @BlossomMusicCtr !? — train (@train) June 25, 2017

"Cleveland, for those of you who were paid lawn ticket holders for Saturday night's show on 6/24, we are aware of the problems with the power that disrupted the show," Train posted on Facebook. "We want to make it right to you."

The band will make an announcement of their plans at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

During the speaker outage, chants of "fix the sound" echoed among the lawn guests as hordes left the performance early.

Blossom was flooded with demands for refunds before the venue issued an apology. Live Nation also apologized.

