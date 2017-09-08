Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry country duo killed in helicopter crash

Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry perform during 1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis at Bridgestone Arena on February 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2017 Getty Images)

Troy Gentry, of the country band Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a New Jersey helicopter crash Friday just before the duo were set to perform. He was 50.

The band confirmed his death in the crash in Medford, N.J. about 1 p.m., but had no details of the crash.

According to the band's tour schedule, they were supposed to play in Wooster at the Wayne County Fair this weekend and Columbus later this month.

The Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford announced in a Facebook post that the popular band's show for Friday night had been canceled. The airport also houses a resort, where the concert was going to be held.

The band's tweet said Gentry's family thanked fans for "kind thoughts and prayers" and asked for privacy.

The Courier-Post in New Jersey reported that aircraft went down at the Flying W Airport with two people on board.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration told the Courier-Post a Schweitzer 269 "crashed in a wooded area off the end of runway 1," and that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board would soon begin an investigation into the incident.

On duo's website, Gentry said their popularity was due to the "chemistry" between Gentry and Eddie Montgomery.

"It's a chemistry that's worked for years," Gentry said. "We have two separate singing styles that when they come together, they're very identifiable. It doesn't get old or get sterile. The back and forth between our vocals definitely keeps you listening and keeps you interested in the song."

