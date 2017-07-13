Founder of Alternative Press Mike Shea discusses upcoming music awards

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: Founder of Alternative Press, Mike Shea attends the Alternative Press Magazine's 25th Anniversary NYC art show at Sloan Fine Art on October 20, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Hider/Getty Images) (Photo: Ben Hider, 2010 Ben Hider)

CLEVELAND - Mike Shea, the Aurora native who founded Alternative Press magazine, sat down with WKYC's Brandon Simmons to discuss the upcoming Alternative Press Music Awards.

The ceremony takes place Monday at Keybank State Theatre in Cleveland. The show recently switched venues from Quicken Loans Arena.

Shea said the event moved due to streaming. The show will be streamed live via Amazon and Twitch and had to be moved in order to facilitate the streaming process.

The awards ceremony will feature some of music's biggest acts, including performances by Cleveland locals Machine Gun Kelly and Bone Thugs and Harmony, as well as pop punk's All Time Low and metal's Korn.

Click here to learn more. about the show, which will stream free worldwide Monday.

