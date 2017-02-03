New Hooters restaurant with male servers

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police make arrest in Cleveland teen's murder
-
Investigator ' Corruption figure speaks out
-
Felony charge for man accused of shooting dog
-
Arrest Made In Alianna Defreeze's Murder - Tiffany Tarpley
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, Feb 2, 2017
-
Ways To Save For Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
-
First Morning Weather For Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
-
Dozens of kids missing in Cleveland
-
Alianna Defreeze's family reacts
-
Reward offered in Cleveland teen's death
More Stories
-
Tracking suspect's steps in days after Alianna…Feb. 3, 2017, 5:53 a.m.
-
Defreeze Family: Hopeful but no closure until…Feb. 2, 2017, 11:56 p.m.
-
Charles Barkley: My criticism of LeBron James was…Feb. 2, 2017, 11:10 p.m.