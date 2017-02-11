Piers Morgan, J.K. Rowling in Twitter fight over politics

LOS ANGELES - British TV personality Piers Morgan and British author J.K. Rowling are in a Twitter war over American politics.



He called her work "drivel" and she called him "amoral" after Morgan defended the U.S. government's travel ban during an appearance on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday.



Morgan faced off with Australian comic Jim Jefferies on the episode during a discussion of the executive order. Morgan said it was "not a Muslim ban," and Jefferies directed an expletive at him.

Rowling tweeted that it was "satisfying" to hear Jefferies say that.



A flurry of tweets between Rowling and Morgan followed. Here are just a few.

Told off?

She's not my headmistress.

Ms Rowling just wants to insult & demean anyone who disagrees with her politics. https://t.co/0GY3adD8uO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan If only you'd read Harry Potter, you'd know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

So @jk_rowling loudly backed Ed Miliband, Remain & Hillary.

Takes some wizardry to be so wrong so often. 😂 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV? https://t.co/8rkKSqJTnG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

