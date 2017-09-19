First Look | Brewnuts opens in Cleveland's Detroit Shoreway neighborhood

(Photo: Kierra Cotton / WKYC)

Doughnut mess with Cleveland.

Brewnuts, a doughnut bar, is now open is Cleveland's Detroit- Shoreway neighborhood.

The shop is located on West 65th and Detroit Ave, the doughnut bar serves a variety of seasonal doughnuts hand-made from scratch, using craft beer.

They also serve up beer on tap to compliment the tasty treats.

What's a brewnut? A brewnut is someone who love doughnuts, loves beer, and loves Cleveland.

Digital Producer, Kierra Cotton took us inside the business on Facebook Live, watch the full stream below.

© 2017 WKYC-TV