First Look | Brewnuts opens in Cleveland's Detroit Shoreway neighborhood

Doughnut mess with Cleveland.
Brewnuts, a doughnut bar, is now open is Cleveland's Detroit- Shoreway neighborhood.
The shop is located on West 65th and Detroit Ave, the doughnut bar serves a variety of seasonal doughnuts hand-made from scratch, using craft beer.
They also serve up beer on tap to compliment the tasty treats.
What's a brewnut? A brewnut is someone who love doughnuts, loves beer, and loves Cleveland.
Digital Producer, Kierra Cotton took us inside the business on Facebook Live, watch the full stream below.
