First Look: Cleveland's new local breweries

Brim Kitchen + Brewery is celebrating its grand opening on Feb. 2. (Photo: Brim Kitchen + Brewery)

Beer lovers rejoice!

Cleveland's expanding craft beer scene is welcoming four more craft breweries to the area.

Here's a sneak peak of some of the latest offerings.

Brim Kitchen + Brewery

Brim Kitchen + Brewery wants to give Willoughby the same culinary experiences as downtown Cleveland without the long drive.

This brewery offers more than just beer. Its kitchen is focused on serving non-GMO (genetically modified food) meals made from scratch, along with organic coffee, tea and cold brews.

Opened on February 2 at 3941 Erie St, Willoughby.

Terrestrial Brewing Company

Terrestrial Brewing Company is set to open at the beginning of April in Battery Park. (Photo: Alyssa Schmitt)

Terrestrial Brewing Company has one goal: brew for the neighborhood.

Set to open in April, the brewery doesn't want to compete for shelf space. Instead, it wants its neighbors to come visit and experience the brewing process.

Sitting across the tracks from Edgewater Park, owners Ryan Bennett and Ralph Sgro said they plan to open their doors with eight beers on draft, with future plans to infuse their beer with natural flavors.

Located at 7524 Father Frascati Drive in Cleveland.

Noble Beast Brewing Company

Noble Beast Brewing Company is planning on opening in May on Lakeside Avenue. (Photo: Alyssa Schmitt)

Shaun Yasaki is no stranger to the local beer scene. He trained as a brew master at Fat Head's, assisted in Platform Beer's early days, and is now opening a place of his own.

Noble Beast Brewing is still under construction but plans to open in May with a kitchen and tap room.

Located at 1470 Lakeside Avenue East in Cleveland.

Saucy Brew Works

Saucy Brewing Company plans on opening its doors in late May. (Photo: Saucy Brewing Company)

Saucy Brew Works will be combining great beer with New Haven style pizza when it opens at the end of May.

But don't expect to see any waiters to take your order.

Instead, the brewery will have a pizza station where guests can create their own pizza and pick it up at the bar.

Located at 2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland.

