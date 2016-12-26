FIRST LOOK | LeBron James shows off new LeBron 14 Nike shoes

(Photo: LeBron James / Instagram)

CLEVELAND -- Behold, the LeBron 14.

LeBron James wore his latest Nike shoes when the Cavaliers won their Christmas battle against the Golden State Warriors.

"Sorry guys for the wait but better late than never and great things are worth waiting for!" LeBron posted on Instagram. "Felt so good to be in the 14s today at home on Christmas! So blessed man!! #StriveForGreatness #RWTW #TheKidFromAkron #KickGameCray."

The shoes hit shelves in January with a $175 price, according to SneakerNews.com.

Nike says the LeBron 14 features the following "key innovations."

Maximum volume Zoom Air units for the most articulated response in a LeBron shoe.

Dual-zone composite upper that utilizes engineered laser perforation, which fits closely to the foot for an initiative fit and sleek aesthetic.

Dynamic midfoot strap, utilizing auxetic shapes for a natural stretch that helps lock the foot into place.

