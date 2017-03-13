First Look | Ruth's Chris Steak House

A new steak house is on the scene in Cleveland.

Ruth's Chris Steak House opened it's doors to the public Monday.

The upscale steak house offers a variety of different entree options, and host of appetizers and desserts.

Take a first look at the new restaurant located in Public Square in gallery below.

Ruth's Chris Steak has over 135 locations across the country.

This is the chain's second Ohio location.

Ruth's is open:

Monday - Thursday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday &Saturday- 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday- 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

© 2017 WKYC-TV