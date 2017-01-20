President Trump channeled villainous Bane in his inauguration speech

(Photo: AFP/Warner Bros.)

Tom Hardy's ears were definitely burning during President Trump's inaugural address on Friday.

The newly sworn-in president seems to have accidentally borrowed lines from Hardy's villain Bane in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises.

The classic moment is all brought together in this handy video.

Trump said: "Today's ceremony, however, has a very special meaning because today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people."

Bane, who wears a mask for relief from pain after an attack early in his life, said it all first in his populist speech from the steps of Gotham City's Blackgate Prison: "We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity. And we give it to you, the people."

Bane's term in office didn't last that long.

Naturally, Twitter went nuts. And, yes, there's now a @BaneTrump Twitter account. BaneTrump (@bane_trump) | Twitter

We'd have to check with the presidential historians, but we're pretty sure no new POTUS has parsed the words of a Batman villain on the steps of the Capitol.

Melania Trump made news when she borrowed more than a few lines during her Republican Convention speech from a much more inspirational source, Michelle Obama.

