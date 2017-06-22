Reebok names Cleveland's Machine Gun Kelly global ambassador

He's a wild boy.
From the Land, until he dies.
Cleveland's own Machine Gun Kelly was named a Reebok global ambassador, Wednesday.
The shoes and apparel company took to Instagram to make the announcemnet with this video featuring the star.
With his new role, Kelly joins the likes of Teyana Taylor, Kendrick Lamar, Gigi Hadid, Rae Sremmurd, and Future.
Welcoming the opportunity, the wild boy responded with this photo on Instagram.
Kelly recently released his third album, Bloom.
He is also currently on a world tour, with Linkin Park, where now we might see him rocking some of Reebok's newest releases.
For information on tour dates, click here.
