REPORT | Justin Timberlake finalizing deal to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

The Super Bowl is bringing sexy back. According to US Weekly, Justin Timberlake is finalizing a deal to perform at halftime of Super Bowl 52 next February.

An insider reveals the 36-year-old “is finalizing” his deal, and though reports suggested the dad of 2-year-old son Silas (with wife Jessica Biel) might perform with onetime collaborator Jay-Z, the insider says, “as of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers.”

Last week, The Source reported that Jay-Z had turned down an offer to perform at the NFL's championship game, which will take place on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

Timberlake, of course, is no stranger to the Super Bowl.

In 2001, Timberlake took the stage alongside his former boy band, 'NSync, as well as Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Nelly and Mary J. Blige for one of the Super Bowl's most well-received halftime shows.

Three years later, Timberlake found himself at the center of controversy following his Super Bowl halftime show performance with Janet Jackson, in which a "wardrobe malfunction" led to Timberlake revealing the female pop star's right breast. The frenzy came to be known as "Nipplegate."

Now nearly 14 years later, it appears the 10-time Grammy Award-winner will have his shot at Super Bowl redemption as a deal to return to the halftime show stage nears. The performance could also come at an advantageous time for Timberlake, who is reportedly working on his fifth solo album.

