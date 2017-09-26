REPORT | Khloe Kardashian pregnant with Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson's baby

First Kylie, now Khloe.

The Kardashian- Jenner's have had quite the week.

It seems with the airing of the 10th anniversary special of 'Keeping up with the Kardashians', the clan just keeps on growing.

According to TMZ, the youngest Kardashian sister, Khloe, is pregnant with Cleveland Cavaliers' Center ,Tristan Thompson's baby.

Since making their relationship public last October, the couple has been serving up #relationshipgoals.

❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:54pm PDT

They've been spotted in matching outfits, working out together and even attending family functions with each other.

Happy bday my love, this picture right here sums up how wild, crazy and how much we love each other. Let's continue to build more memories and cherish them with each other. God bless you, I love you A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

After almost a year of dating, it's not surprising that the couple is expecting their first child.

Khloe has spoken openly about her desire to start a family on several occasions.

This will be Thompson's second child. He has a son from a previous relationship with model and blogger, Jordan Craig.

According to the report, Khloe is around three months pregnant.

The report comes just days on the heels of reports claiming Kylie Jenner, Khloe's half-sister is pregnant with rapper and boyfriend of five months, Travis Scott's child.

What's next for this couple is unclear and only time will tell.

Let's just hope whatever it is, doesn't distract Thompson from trying to win another championship.

© 2017 WKYC-TV