REPORT | WWE star Nikki Bella to join Dancing with the Stars cast

Professional Wrestler Nicole Bella speaks at the From Divas to Superstars panel at Liberty Theater during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York) (Photo: Slaven Vlasic, 2016 Getty Images)

Nikki Bella is trading in her signature Nike sneakers for dancing shoes.

According to People.com, the WWE superstar has signed on to take part in the 25th season of ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

Bella -- real name Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace -- will join a cast that will reportedly also include Property Brothers' Drew Scott. The pro cast for DWTS season 25 will be revealed on Thursday during Good Morning America, with the celebrity cast not far behind.

A two-time WWE Divas champion, Bella is no stranger to reality TV. She's been an integral part of Total Divas on the E! Network since the show's debut in 2013, with her and her twin sister, Brie Bella, receiving their own spinoff, Total Bellas, in 2016.

Toward the end of the sixth season of Total Divas earlier this year, Bella was filmed receiving an offer to join a previous season of DWTS. The master of the 'Rack Attack,' however, turned down the invite, ultimately opting to make a return to wrestling following her 2015 neck surgery.

Bella was last seen in a WWE ring at Wrestlemania 33 in April, when her and her real-life boyfriend, John Cena, defeated The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match. After their victory, Cena proposed to Bella in the middle of the ring.

The 25th season of Dancing with the Stars will kickoff on Monday, Sept. 18.

