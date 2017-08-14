Ric Flair hospitalized, facing 'tough medical issues,' management says

(Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Legendary pro wrestler Ric Flair is “dealing with some tough medical issues” after being admitted to a hospital over the weekend, according to his management team.

Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment tweeted the following early Monday:

“Are u (sic) a Fan/Friend of Ric flair? If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues.”

No further updates to Flair’s condition has been provided. On Saturday, Flair’s management said he was hospitalized for “routine monitoring” and that there “is no reason to panic.”

“Yes, we’d like to thank his fiancé & the incredible hospital staff who are providing the best care. No, we cannot answer any personal questions. Yes, Ric would want you to go out and have a great weekend … Nature Boy style!”

