Rihanna announces release date for cosmetics line, FentyBeauty

Kierra Cotton, WKYC 7:10 PM. EDT August 01, 2017

What can't she do?

From fashion icon to music mogal, Rihanna is expanding her entrepreneurial empire, yet again.

Even with tabloids criticizing her weight, Rih is completely unbothered.

And, she's been putting in work,work,work( see what I did there).

The grammy-winning artist took to Instagram Wednesday to announce the release date of her latest venture, FentyBeauty.

FentyBeauty will be available globally at Sephora, and Harvey Nichols September 8. 

While not much is known about the cosmetics line just yet, that didn't stop the 'Rihanna Navy' from expressing their excitement.

 

 

 

 

 

