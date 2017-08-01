Rihanna announces release date for cosmetics line, FentyBeauty

What can't she do?
From fashion icon to music mogal, Rihanna is expanding her entrepreneurial empire, yet again.
Even with tabloids criticizing her weight, Rih is completely unbothered.
And, she's been putting in work,work,work( see what I did there).
The grammy-winning artist took to Instagram Wednesday to announce the release date of her latest venture, FentyBeauty.
FentyBeauty will be available globally at Sephora, and Harvey Nichols September 8.
While not much is known about the cosmetics line just yet, that didn't stop the 'Rihanna Navy' from expressing their excitement.
I can't wait until #FentyBeauty comes out this fall. Rihanna is getting all my money.— Taylor Winter Wilson (@_taylorwinter) July 26, 2017
I'm so glad Rihanna is dropping her makeup line when I am older & wiser. I hope it's pretty reasonable. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Autumn M. Ritchie 🦄 (@MsGeekGoddess) August 1, 2017
Me pulling up to Sephora on September 8th #FentyBeauty pic.twitter.com/p7BvVbQlVX— . (@alexisxfenty) August 1, 2017
Am I about to start wearing makeup just to support #FentyBeauty? Yes. pic.twitter.com/kMnpwmlwUU— bri (@bigshitxtalker) August 1, 2017
