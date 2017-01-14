HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 08: Actor Rob Lowe, honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Hi, I'm Rob Lowe, and I'm unhappy with DirecTV.

Actor Rob Lowe, once the pitchman for DirecTV in a series of commercials splitting the 'real' Rob Lowe versus the 'fake' Rob Lowe using other television providers not named DirecTV, lashed out on Twitter Saturday to release his frustration over the satellite service provider blacking out NFL playoff games.

"How many shows and commercials do I need to do for you to be able to watch football that I've already paid for," asked Lowe in one of two tweets sent out Saturday afternoon.

Hi, I'm Rob Lowe. And I'M "Screwed Over" Rob Lowe, with @DIRECTV that cuts off my abiliy to watch NFL games during the playoffs! @FOXTV — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 14, 2017

Hey @FOXTV and @DIRECTV how many shows and commercials do I need to do for you to be able to watch football that I've already paid for? — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 14, 2017

The Big Lead reported it's possible Lowe is being affected by a 'carriage dispute' with Missouri-based News-Press & Gazette Company, a media conglomerate that owns various television channels in markets throughout the country, including FOX stations in St. Joseph, Mo., Palm Springs, Ca., and Santa Barbara, Ca. - the home of Mr. Rob "I'm Rob Lowe" Lowe.

The dispute, which is blacking out NFL playoff games for all of the affected News-Press & Gazette Company television affiliates, boils down to a staunch disagreement between the St. Joseph, Mo.-based media company and DirecTV regarding fees paid to affiliates broadcasting content run by FOX.

DirecTV released a statement on their website displaying further information regarding all of those affected.

But still, it's not like this is Lowe's first public dispute about the NFL. In October, the actor tweeted, "You now play in [the] entertainment capital of the world. We know bad performances well. Make changes NOW." And in the midst of the Los Angeles Rams' spectacular 4-12 season, Lowe said, "That's it. I'm done."

For now, it sounds like 'Super Not Cool With The NFL Rob Lowe' will probably be tuning in for the ongoing NFL playoffs.

Watch the run of DirecTV ads starring Rob Lowe below.

