Rock 'n Roll legend Chuck Berry has died

Sad news today for millions of rock and roll fans across the world. According to the St. Charles County Police Department, legendary musician Chuck Berry has died. He was 90 years old.

Police say they responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. today (Saturday, March 18).

Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man, later identified as Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry, could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.



