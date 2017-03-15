Rolling Stone magazine honored at new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame exhibit

Photo provided by the Rock Hall. (Photo: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

CLEVELAND - One iconic magazine is ready to rock!

Rolling Stone is partnering with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to provide a deep dive into the publication's five decades of musical, political, and cultural coverage, according to a release out from the Rock Hall Wednesday.

Visitors can check out a wide variety of items in the exhibit, including original manuscripts and new footage of interviews with artists like Taylor Swift and Mick Jagger.

Images of stars that have graced covers over the past five decades will also be on display.





The exhibit opens in connection with the release of 50 Years of Rolling Stone in May.

Find out more by visiting the Rock Hall's website.

© 2017 WKYC-TV