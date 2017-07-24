Shark week: You're way more likely to die from these than a shark attack

Ah, Shark Week: The seven days of blood-in-water horror pull big ratings for The Discovery Channel (and helps sharks, too).

But the relieving reality is that sharks aren’t all that deadly. A government is more likely to execute you. You’re more likely to die from a dog or a stinging insect.

Sharks spark about 82 unprovoked attacks around the world each year, according to data from the Florida Museum of Natural History. About eight of those result in death. Your odds of dying from a shark attack are 1 in 3,748,067, the museum estimates.

Compare that to the 33,000 people who died after tripping, slipping or falling in 2015, per the National Safety Council. Your odds of going out that way are about 1 in 127.

Perhaps “Gravity Week” isn’t as sexy as Shark Week, but our greatest mortal threats aren’t swimming in a deep ocean somewhere. They’re in much drier, much closer places.

Here are seven things more likely to kill you than sharks, courtesy of data from the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File and the National Safety Council.

Legal execution

The odds of a government putting you to death are 1 in 119,012, compared to about 1 in 3,748,067 for a shark attack.

Dog attack

Your odds of a dog killing you are 1 in 112,400, compared to about 1 in 3,748,067 for a shark attack.

Hornets, wasps or bees

Your odds of dying from one of these insects touching you is 1 in 63,225, compared to about 1 in 3,748,067 for a shark attack.

Gunshot

Your odds of dying from a fired gun are 1 in 6,905, compared to about 1 in 3,748,067 for a shark attack.

Fall

Your odds of dying from a fall are 1 in 127, compared to about 1 in 3,748,067 for a shark attack.

Lightning strike

Your odds of dying from lightning are 1 in 161,856, compared to about 1 in 3,748,067 for a shark attack.

Car crash

Your odds of dying while in a car are 1 in 114, compared to about 1 in 3,748,067 for a shark attack.

