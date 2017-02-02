Snapchat parent files for $3 billion IPO

(Photo: Justin Lane, EPA)

LOS ANGELES — Snap, the parent company of white-hot communications app Snapchat, filed public documents for its initial public offering, the first major tech IPO this year, and the biggest U.S. tech IPO since Facebook.

The IPO seeks to raise $3 billion on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SNAP.

In its S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Snap said it has 158 million daily users, and that some 2.5 billion photos are created and shared on the Snapchat daily.

It also talked hard numbers--despite the massive growth, Snap is losing money. In 2016, Snap had total losses of $514.6 million, wider than the $373 million the year earlier.

The audience for Snapchat may be young — their average age is 18 to 24 — but “investors will flock to the IPO,” predicts Sara Terheggen, a corporate partner at Silicon Valley law firm Morrison & Foerster.

“There’s lot of pent-up demand," she says. "The challenge for Snap is convincing investors their business model is sustainable and that they’re not a disappearing act, from a business standpoint.”

Snap's key selling point is that it has fundamentally changed the way the coveted millennial demographic publishes and consumes photos and videos on their phones, says Loic Le Meur, CEO of market researcher Leaders.

(© 2017 WKYC)