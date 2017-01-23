'Star Wars' costume exhibit comes to Ohio museum in May

Star Wars (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

The Force must be strong here.

Star Wars and the Power of the Costume will open at the Cincinnati Museum Center May 25. It will bring Darth Vader's helmet, Princess Leia's golden bikini and a golden C-3PO to Union Terminal.

And they are all coming exactly 40 years after the first film in the franchise – "Star Wars: A New Hope" – debuted in theaters.

Cincinnati is only one of six cities in the country hosting the traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) and Lucasfilm.

It's been in Seattle and New York City. The 60 pieces are on display in Denver right now.

These hand-crafted costumes hail from the first seven Star Wars films. And the exhibit's nine chapters explore the creative process behind the artistry, from the real-life cultural inspirations that inspired concept drawings to the lavish look we know from the big screen.

We'll see the monk-like robes of the Jedi masters like Obi-Wan Kanobi and Luke Skywalker. The armor of the galaxy's hired guns, Jango Fett, Boba Fett and Zam Wesell.

The Cincinnati Museum Center expects this special exhibit to be a blockbuster. Because, well, "Star Wars" is the biggest blockbuster.

"A New Hope" launched the most enduring pop culture phenomenon our planet has even known. In four decades and through seven movies, the franchise is now the largest ever, breaking box office records along the way.

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" has already made more than a $1 billion at the box office and it is still in theaters all over the world.

This isn't the first Star Wars-Cincinnati connection. Cincinnati's Kenner Products produced the toys for the franchise.

And, of course, we know that's a Stormtrooper or Princess Leia toy because of the costumes they wear.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 6. Visit www.cincymuseum.org/star-wars or call 513-287-7001.

Cincinnati Enquirer