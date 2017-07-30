Steph Curry mocks LeBron James while Kyrie Irving laughs

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

From competing to win back-to-back NBA championships to requesting a trade, Cleveland Cavalier's point-guard Kyrie Irving is making headlines, yet again.

Ever since requesting to be traded, the relationship between Irving and his teammate LeBron James, appears to be rocky.

Despite James taking to Twitter last week to deny having any issues with Irving, the feeling doesn't appear to be mutual.

Over the weekend, a video surfaced of Golden State's Steph Curry mocking LeBron James as he danced to Tee Grizzley's "First Day Out," while Irving appears to egg him on.

Steph making fun of LeBron's workout video with Kyrie egging him on 😂😂😂 (via ryanonlyryan/IG) pic.twitter.com/fBj7idGzWA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 30, 2017

The song, gained more popularity after Lebron posted a video while the song played, sparking the #LebronJamesChallenge.

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

The incident occurred during Dallas Maverick's Harrison Barnes' wedding this weekend.

This comes just days after Irving appeared to taunt James, singing Diddy's "Coming Home," while on a flight home from a Nike sponsored tour of Asia.

Let's just say tensions are still high.

As WKYC's Ben Axelrod stated, Kyrie may be "Coming Home", but where exactly "home" is when it comes to his NBA career, however, remains very much up in the air.

