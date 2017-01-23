Alec Baldwin will host 'SNL' for record-breaking 17th time

"Felicity Jones" Episode 1715 -- Pictured: Alec Baldwin as President Elect Donald J. Trump during the Trump Press Conference Cold Open on January 14th. (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump impressions just got a dedicated Saturday Night Live episode.

After routinely playing Trump in SNL's cold opens this season, Baldwin will host the show's Feb. 11 episode for a record-breaking 17th time, with Ed Sheeran tapped as the week's musical guest. Baldwin was previously tied with Steve Martin for the show's most prolific host.

The actor has donned his custom-made Trump wig and tan makeup multiple times this season, often joined by Kate McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway and Beck Bennett's Vladimir Putin, vowing only to stop when the president releases his tax returns.

At a pre-inauguration protest in New York last week, Baldwin got into character while speaking to a crowd outside Trump's International Hotel and Tower in New York, joking that he's "going to the Russian Consulate later tonight."

Baldwin's impressions are usually followed by the president blasting SNL on Twitter, previously calling the show "unwatchable, “totally biased” and “nothing funny at all.”

With Baldwin getting an entire episode of airtime to dedicate to his presidential spoofing, will Trump reprise his Nov. 2015 SNL hosting stint and appear on the show?

USA Today