Arnold Schwarzenegger quits 'Apprentice' before he can be fired

Arnold Schwarzenegger, center, talks to contestants Layla Ali, left, and Porsha Williams on NBC's 'The New Celebrity Apprentice.' (Photo: Luis Trinh, NBC)

Arnold Schwarzenegger said he won't return to The New Celebrity Apprentice, throwing shade at executive producer — and president — Donald Trump in the process.

In an interview and a statement, the former California governor said he's done after one season hosting Apprentice, which he joined after Trump's presidential ambitions precluded his continuing role. (Trump's final season ended two years ago).

Schwarzenegger's announcement may be a TV version of a political tactic, getting ahead of a story, since he (and perhaps the show) weren't likely to return anyway based on the NBC reality show's low ratings. It averaged 4.9 million viewers this season, which ended last month.

In a statement, Schwarzenegger said, “I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett. Everyone — from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department — was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”

"This baggage" seems like a not-so-veiled reference to Trump, who belittled Schwarzenegger's TV ratings in tweets and even at the National Prayer Breakfast last month. The two have engaged in Twitter spats since the show premiered in January.

The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice became hits for NBC when Trump was star and executive producer, but ratings have declined in recent seasons. NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

USA TODAY