'Biggest Loser' host Bob Harper 'taking it easy' after heart attack

On Monday, Biggest Loser host Bob Harper updated fans on his health, via Instagram, following a heart attack on Feb. 12, telling fans, " I am feeling better. Just taking it easy."

He said that he has been back in his Los Angeles home for eight days and is being looked after by his dog. "Karl has been a great nurse," he declared.

Harper, 51, told TMZ he collapsed at a New York City gym and a doctor who was there performed CPR on him.

Harper has been with the NBC reality weight loss show for all 17 seasons since its 2004 debut. He served as a trainer on the show until 2016, when he took over as host, succeeding Alison Sweeney.

