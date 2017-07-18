Casting calls for 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette' come to Cleveland this month

THE BACHELOR - Episode 2101 - What do a dolphin-loving woman, a successful businesswoman who runs her parents multi-million -dollar flooring empire;, a bachelorette, who is hiding a big secret about her past involving Nick, and a no-nonsense Southern belle, who has Nick in her cross-hairs for a big country wedding, all have in common? They all have their sights set on making the Bachelor, Nick Viall, their future husband when the much-anticipated 21th edition of ABC's hit romance reality series, "The Bachelor," premieres, MONDAY, JANUARY 2 (8:00-10:01 p.m., ET), on the ABC Television Network. (Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images) HAILEY, NICK VIALL (Photo: Rick Rowell, 2016 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.)

CLEVELAND - Have you ever wanted to accept a rose?

Here's your chance.

Casting calls for both "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are coming to Cleveland July 29 at the DoubleTree downtown.

Casting will be from 1-5 p.m. at the hotel, located at 1111 Lakeside Avenue.

In order to be eligible for consideration, applicants must be 21 or older and single. According to the show, that means you can't be married, nor can you be in a "co-habitation relationship involving physical intimacy" or a "monogamous dating relationship more than two months in duration."

