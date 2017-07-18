Casting calls for 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette' come to Cleveland this month

CLEVELAND - Have you ever wanted to accept a rose?
Here's your chance.
Casting calls for both "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are coming to Cleveland July 29 at the DoubleTree downtown.
Casting will be from 1-5 p.m. at the hotel, located at 1111 Lakeside Avenue.
In order to be eligible for consideration, applicants must be 21 or older and single. According to the show, that means you can't be married, nor can you be in a "co-habitation relationship involving physical intimacy" or a "monogamous dating relationship more than two months in duration."
