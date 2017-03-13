WKYC
Close
Breaking News Live radar of incoming snow
Closings Alert 62 closing alerts
Weather Alert 40 weather alerts
Close

Cleveland native Kenny P. survives blind audition on NBC's 'The Voice'

WKYC 10:47 PM. EDT March 13, 2017

Cleveland native Kenny P. won over Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton during Monday's blind audition on NBC's 'The Voice.'

Kenny P.'s rendition of Todd Rundgren's 'Hello, It's Me' was enough for him to join #TeamGwen. Shelton also gave Kenny P's performance his seal of approval. 

Although he now lives in Nashville, Kenny P. still has plenty of fans back here in Cleveland. There were watch parties for 'The Voice' at Local Tavern in Willoughby Hills and Fish bar in Painesville. 

You can watch Kenny P's blind audition from Monday night below:

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories