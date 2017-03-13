Cleveland native Kenny P. survives blind audition on NBC's 'The Voice'

Cleveland native Kenny P. performs on NBC's 'The Voice' (Photo: NBC)

Cleveland native Kenny P. won over Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton during Monday's blind audition on NBC's 'The Voice.'

Kenny P.'s rendition of Todd Rundgren's 'Hello, It's Me' was enough for him to join #TeamGwen. Shelton also gave Kenny P's performance his seal of approval.

Although he now lives in Nashville, Kenny P. still has plenty of fans back here in Cleveland. There were watch parties for 'The Voice' at Local Tavern in Willoughby Hills and Fish bar in Painesville.

You can watch Kenny P's blind audition from Monday night below:

