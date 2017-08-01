Corey Lewandowski ousted from OANN: report

Corey Lewandowski (Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

Corey Lewandowski seems to be having trouble holding onto a job, reportedly losing his gig at OAN.

Corey Lewandowski, the former Trump campaign manager, has been fired from his job as a political commentator for One America News Network, according to a news report.

The Daily Beast reported that Lewandowski was ousted by the conservative network because of his frequent appearances with the network's competitors, including Fox News.

Lewandowski, who was fired from the Trump campaign last year in the aftermath of an alleged physical altercation with a reporter joined OANN in January. Prior to that, he had been a commentator on CNN. He left CNN in November, after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

OANN chief Robert Herring reportedly declined to directly comment on Lewandowski's employment, but did not deny the reporting.

