Former "Patridge Family" star David Cassidy is scheduled to appear on today's episode of Dr. Phil to discuss his battle with dementia and treatment from the Cleveland Clinic.

Last month, reports surfaced that Cassidy, 66, was diagnosed with dementia and is undergoing treatment through the Cleveland Clinic. According to USA Today, his family has a history of dementia.

Video published by TMZ last month showed Cassidy during a performance in Los Angeles in which he began slurring his words and forgot his own lyrics. TMZ alluded to Cassidy's past issues with substance abuse, which included time spent in rehab, DUI arrests and his admitting to alcoholism.

On Feb. 7, Cassidy announced his retirement, ending a 49-year career.

In Wednesday's Dr. Phil episode, Cassidy will discuss his symptoms and diagnosis, while Dr. Phil McGraw questions Cassidy's sobriety during the incident in Los Angeles.

Watch trailers from his Dr. Phil appearance below:

The episode airs on Channel 3 at 5 p.m.

