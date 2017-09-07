Fans upset and confused by Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s upcoming turn as 'Bachelor'

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 26: Arie Luyendyk, Jr. attends the 2013 Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 26, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images) (Photo: Robin Marchant, 2013 Robin Marchant)

Everything old is new again, including ABC's choice for the next Bachelor. In a surprising move, the network picked Arie Luyendyk Jr., the runner-up all the way back from Emily Maynard's 2012 season, to hand out the roses this fall.

The 35-year-old race-car driver, who is now a bit of a silver fox, appeared on Good Morning America Thursday following the news. He told Michael Strahan that he received the call to be The Bachelor not that long ago.

"I was at home, and it was pretty recent," Luyendyk Jr. shared. "We've kept in touch over the last few years, but this just fit perfect. The timing of this really fit for me."

Luyendyk Jr. admitted he had some hesitation before accepting ABC's proposal: "I was a little skeptical, just because we'd been in talks for a few years about doing it and so I just kind of went in with an open mind, open heart and, yeah it just kind of hit me right now that I'm here."

The Twitterverse had a mixed reaction to the announcement.

Some were simply not here for it.

I'm actually mad that Arie is the new Bachelor — Bren (@Bfischyy) September 7, 2017

Not to be dramatic but is ABC screwing with me by making Arie the next Bachelor??? WHO ASKED FOR THAT — Ashley (@ashleyprzybyla) September 7, 2017

Arie as the next #bachelor? No thx. See ya next season #BachelorNation — Beef-ish? (@brettster87) September 7, 2017

