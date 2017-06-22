Food Network's 'Ginormous Food' comes to Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Clevelanders know that the city's food scene is full of top-notch cuisine.

Now, the Food Network's Josh Denny has discovered what our city has to offer.

"Ginormous Food," hosted by Denny, came to Cleveland to spotlight some of the city's biggest dishes.

According to a trailer posted by Denny on Twitter, he'll try Shinto's Godzilla Roll, the Polish Big Boy at Banter and the Mt. Olympus Gyro at Greek Village Grille.

On this week's #GinormousFood, we head to Cleveland for some amazing eats! Don't miss it, as always at 8/7c on @FoodNetwork! pic.twitter.com/dVdItRHnZG — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) June 21, 2017

The new episode airs this Friday at 8 p.m.

© 2017 WKYC-TV