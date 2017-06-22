WKYC
Close

Food Network's 'Ginormous Food' comes to Cleveland

WKYC 9:54 AM. EDT June 22, 2017

CLEVELAND - Clevelanders know that the city's food scene is full of top-notch cuisine.

Now, the Food Network's Josh Denny has discovered what our city has to offer.

"Ginormous Food," hosted by Denny, came to Cleveland to spotlight some of the city's biggest dishes.

According to a trailer posted by Denny on Twitter, he'll try Shinto's Godzilla Roll, the Polish Big Boy at Banter and the Mt. Olympus Gyro at Greek Village Grille.

The new episode airs this Friday at 8 p.m.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories