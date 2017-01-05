Fox taps Tucker Carlson to replace Megyn Kelly

Fox News has quickly found its replacement for the departing Megyn Kelly: Tucker Carlson.

Tucker Carlson Tonight will take over the 9 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel starting Jan. 9, replacing The Kelly File. Megyn Kelly announced Tuesday that she was leaving Fox for NBC News.

Carlson's show, which debuted in the 7 p.m. slot in November rose to the No. 2 cable news program in the Adults 25-54 demographic in December, behind just The O’Reilly Factor. “In less than two months, Tucker has taken cable news by storm with his spirited interviews and consistently strong performance," said Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of 21st Century Fox and Fox News, in a statement. "Viewers have overwhelmingly responded to the show and we look forward to him being a part of Fox News’ powerful primetime line-up.”

Tucker Carlson Tonight will broadcast live from Fox News Channel's Washington, DC bureau.

Carlson became a political contributor for Fox News in 2009 NC in 2009 and was named co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend in 2012. He also co-founded conservative news site The Daily Caller in 2010. Before joining Fox, Carlson was at CNN for five years co-hosting The Spin Room and Crossfire. He moved to MSNBC in 2005, where he hosted the show Tucker.

America’s Newsroom co-anchor Martha MacCallum will assume the 7 p.m. slot left open by Carlson's move. She will host a new New York-based program called The First 100 Days. MacCallum, who recently signed a multi-year deal with Fox news, will also co-anchor the network’s Inauguration Day coverage with Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier.