‘Game of Thrones' power rankings, episode 701: ‘Dragonstone'

The season seven premiere of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” aired Sunday night.

Below is a power ranking of the characters from the episode entitled “Dragonstone.”

Before the rankings begin, BuzzFeed made a helpful video on which characters are still alive ahead of Sunday night’s premiere. The video contains spoilers from previous seasons.

Editor’s Note No. 1: This story contains spoilers from the first episode of season seven of “Game of Thrones.”

Editor’s Note No. 2: Rankings do not carry over from last season, except when they do.

1. Daenerys Targaryen: “Shall we begin?”

The mother of dragons spoke three words in Sunday night’s premiere, but has positioned herself as the best of the three remaining human alphas in the show.

How eerie was it to see her and her entourage at Dragonstone, a ground Stannis Baratheon once held?

Khaleesi has an eclectic group of advisors in Tyrion Lannister, Lord Varys, Missandei and Grey Worm. She has a massive army and three large dragons.

Daenerys’ new stronghold at Dragonstone is also the site of an obscene amount of dragon glass, which is used to fight the White Walkers. Jon Snow deemed dragon glass more valuable than gold.

Whether or not Daenerys retain the top spot in this arbitrary rankings depends on the following:

· Will Daenerys realize the value of the dragon glass available in her new stronghold at Dragonstone?

· Will Jon Snow realize he’s actually a Targaryen, which would mean he has a rightful claim to the Iron Throne even as a bastard. If Jon Snow comes to this realization, how does Daenerys react?

· Will Daenerys spread herself too thin in fighting a human-on-human battle compared to the inevitable humans-versus-White Walkers war that will eventually consume the show?

If White Walkers didn’t exist (and some don’t believe they do), Daenerys would be on the fast track to ruling the Seven Kingdoms.

At this point, the only thing Khaleesi seems to be missing is a rightful heir.

2. Jon Snow: The King of the North’s priorities toward defeating the White Walkers seem to be in the right place. Sansa Stark warns Jon that he doesn’t want to make the same fatal mistakes as Rob or Ned Stark.

A plotline worth following is how Petyr Baleish aka Little Finger will attempt to manipulate Sansa into undermining Jon. Viewers could already see how Jon and Sansa disagreed on what to do with the castles belonging House Umber and Karstark, two houses that had been loyal to Ramsay Bolton.

The Vale did come to Jon Snow’s rescue in the Battle of the Bastards, but Little Finger’s ulterior motivation appears like it is to romance Sansa.

Jon Snow must balance preparations to fend off the White Walkers while deciding whether to kneel to Queen Cersei.

3. Cersei Lannister: For the longest time, Cersei seemed to play chess while everyone else in Westeros played checkers.

While Cersei is not multiple chess moves ahead anymore, she is aware of the predicament ahead of House Lannister and its lack of reliable allies. Enter crazy pirate Uncle Euron Greyjoy.

I can’t wait to see how Cersei exploits Euron for his ships while simultaneously making Jamie Lannister jealous.

4. Walder Frey /Arya Stark: “The North remembers.”

The youngest female Stark doubled down as her kill list gets smaller!

Initially, it appeared as if Argus Filch Walder Frey was somehow still alive in this season’s opening scene after Arya slaughtered him in the season six finale.

Not so fast!

Arya used the voodoo of the many-faced God and disguised herself as Walder Frey before poisoning nearly all of House Frey with wine at the same site as the Red Wedding.

Later in the episode, Arya also laughed along with Ed Sheeran Lannister soldiers by stating that she’d kill Queen Cersei. The soldiers also offered Arya rabbit and homemade blackberry wine.

5. Pirate Uncle (Euron) Greyjoy: The crazy pirate uncle is easily the most entertaining and compelling of the Greyjoy clan.

Euron is delightfully obnoxious (he has two good hands!).

One of this season’s underrated subplots will be the distrust between Jamie Lannister and Euron.

I can’t imagine how entertaining it’ll be when Euron discovers Jamie is not only Cersai’s brother, but also her lover.

It is also of intrigue what kind of gift he will present Queen Cersai in the coming episodes. Could Euron attempt to bring back Tyrion Lannister’s head? What would be even better is if Euron pretended to bring back Tyrion’s carcass and it wasn’t actually Tyrion’s body. It would be a total Greyjoy move.

6. Giant White Walkers: Apparently, the Night King is also able to bring giants back from the dead and add them to his army.

Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun is now a White Walker. He’s the giant who initially fought with the Wildlings and then for Jon Snow in the Battle of the Bastards.

The giant has switched allegiances so many times, he makes Benedict Arnold seem loyal.

7. Samwell Tarly: Poor Samwell seems as if he’s going through the motions cleaning up after old men at the Citadel in Old Town.

One person in the entire Citadel even believes Sam that White Walkers exist.

Will Sam face repercussions for stealing books from the restricted area of the library, where all the important White Walker secrets are kept?

Sam and Jon Snow might be the only ones who realize the importance of dragon glass at this point.

8. Sandor Clegane aka The Hound: How ironic is it that the character mortified by fire is traveling with a bunch of fire worshippers? Poor sap…

Plus, the group made camp inside a home with the two skeletons of its previous occupants.

The Hound provided some insight by questioning Beric Dondarrion on why the Lord of Light continues to bring him back from the dead.

The Hound saw a vision in the fire at the abandoned home White Walkers domination. He later made the smart decision to bury the two skeletons (two less soldiers for the White Walkers).

9. Jorah Mormount

10. Jorah’s arm: Khaleesi’s former right-hand man is turning to stone. Viewers didn’t even get a chance to see Jorah’s face in the Sunday night’s premiere. We’ll see if he’s able to find a cure for the disease.

Honorable mention: Tormound Giantsbane’s potential romance with Brienne of Tarth.

Not ranked this week: Ed Sheeran's acting ability, Lord Petyr Baleish aka Little Finger, Jamie Lannister, Tyrion Lannister, Melisandre aka The Red Woman, Lord Varys.

