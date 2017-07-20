MCLEAN, VA - TEGNA Inc., WKYC's parent company, today announced the host lineup and fall premiere date for “Daily Blast LIVE” (DBL), a new 30-minute daytime news and entertainment show and multi-platform brand. DBL will debut on Monday, September 11 across 36 TEGNA markets and can be seen LIVE nationally on Facebook and YouTube. Featuring well-known names from television, fitness, sports and comedy including veterans of notable shows like “Dr. Drew,” “The Biggest Loser,” “Big Brother,” and “Growing Pains,” Daily Blast Live will air weekdays at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 3.

DBL’s host team will share their expertise, unpredictable opinions and distinctive points of view on the day’s news, daily trending topics and viral, shareable content generating buzz at that very moment. The hosts include:

Erica Cobb : a seasoned correspondent and football fanatic who has been heard on radio stations spanning the Chicago, Denver and Sacramento areas, Cobb has also appeared as a football pre-game correspondent for several television stations, including Denver’s TEGNA-owned NBC affiliate, 9NEWS (KUSA). Follow on Twitter @EricaCobbMedia

: a seasoned correspondent and football fanatic who has been heard on radio stations spanning the Chicago, Denver and Sacramento areas, Cobb has also appeared as a football pre-game correspondent for several television stations, including Denver’s TEGNA-owned NBC affiliate, 9NEWS (KUSA). Follow on Twitter @EricaCobbMedia Tracey Gold: the actress who started her on-screen career at the early age of 4 and later landed the role of Carol Seaver in the popular 1980’s sitcom “Growing Pains.” Follow on Twitter @TheTraceyGold

the actress who started her on-screen career at the early age of 4 and later landed the role of Carol Seaver in the popular 1980’s sitcom “Growing Pains.” Follow on Twitter @TheTraceyGold Al Jackson: the stand-up comedian, writer and TV/radio personality is widely known for his “Comedy Central Presents: Al Jackson” special and hosting role on BBC’s “Officially Amazing” series. Follow on Twitter @aljackson

the stand-up comedian, writer and TV/radio personality is widely known for his “Comedy Central Presents: Al Jackson” special and hosting role on BBC’s “Officially Amazing” series. Follow on Twitter @aljackson Sam Schacher : a broadcast journalist who previously appeared on CNN, was a co-host on HLN’s “Dr. Drew” and contributed to the Huffington Post. She has also hosted and produced the popular internet show, Pop Trigger, since 2012. Follow on Twitter @SamSchacher

: a broadcast journalist who previously appeared on CNN, was a co-host on HLN’s “Dr. Drew” and contributed to the Huffington Post. She has also hosted and produced the popular internet show, Pop Trigger, since 2012. Follow on Twitter @SamSchacher Jeff Schroeder : the reality TV veteran who has appeared on “Big Brother,” “Amazing Race” and “Marriage Boot Camp.” He conducts the post-interviews online for “Big Brother,” the show where he met his wife. Follow on Twitter @jeffschroeder23

: the reality TV veteran who has appeared on “Big Brother,” “Amazing Race” and “Marriage Boot Camp.” He conducts the post-interviews online for “Big Brother,” the show where he met his wife. Follow on Twitter @jeffschroeder23 Ebony Steele : a comedienne, serial entrepreneur and former co-host of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” who is highly recognized from FOX’s “Dish Nation.” She has been named one of Radio Facts’ Top 30 Women in Media. Follow on Twitter @EbonySteele

: a comedienne, serial entrepreneur and former co-host of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” who is highly recognized from FOX’s “Dish Nation.” She has been named one of Radio Facts’ Top 30 Women in Media. Follow on Twitter @EbonySteele Tory Shulman: a stand-up comic and UCB Improviser who is the Pop Culture Correspondent at FOX LA and the co-host on "Sam in the Morning," airing on LA Talk Radio. She’s also been an on-air host for ReelzChannel. Follow on Twitter @iamtoryshulman

a stand-up comic and UCB Improviser who is the Pop Culture Correspondent at FOX LA and the co-host on "Sam in the Morning," airing on LA Talk Radio. She’s also been an on-air host for ReelzChannel. Follow on Twitter @iamtoryshulman Jen Widerstrom: a fitness expert, life coach, best-selling author and cover model who was the undefeated trainer on “The Biggest Loser” and currently serves on the advisory board for SHAPE Magazine. Follow on Twitter @JenWiderstrom

“We’re incredibly excited and fortunate to have such a variety of talented hosts comprise our robust on-air team for DBL,” said Bob Sullivan, senior vice president, programming, TEGNA. “We purposely tapped personalities from a cross-section of backgrounds and disciplines to bring their distinctive voices, personalities and points of view to DBL. We’re confident that audiences across the country will want to engage with them, live, around the day’s news and trending topics.”

DBL’s 360-degree, multi-platform brand will bring the latest trending stories to viewers 24/7 with broadcast and digital teams delivering a fun, entertaining and exciting half hour to viewers. Seven LIVE, half-hour feeds will be produced per day (Monday through Friday) and be LIVE in nearly every market and time zone in which it airs. DBL will also be streamed LIVE Monday through Friday on the DBL Facebook page from 2-3 p.m. ETand 7-7:30 p.m. ET as well as on YouTube LIVE from 3-5 p.m. ET.

DBL’s first-of-its-kind, innovative format will enable viewers across the country to participate in the show’s conversation, LIVE, in real-time, by sharing their reactions and opinions on stories, voting on content and submitting videos and other content that may appear on the show.

“Daily Blast LIVE” will be produced out of KUSA in Denver and air in 36 TEGNA markets across the country. Follow DBL on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat by searching @DailyBlastLIVE or go to dailyblastlive.com.

