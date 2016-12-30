Is Netflix trolling fans about more 'Gilmore Girls'?

IS NETFLIX TROLLING GILMORE GIRLS FANS? - Spoiler alert! The following contains spoilers for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Episode 4.

Are our Girls coming back?

Netflix had Gilmore Girls fans wondering whether viewers would get another Year in the Life following a cryptic message shared on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Where's an eighth grade science fair when you need one? #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/6qYnjbn32q — Netflix US (@netflix) December 28, 2016

The post alludes to Rory's pregnancy, which was disclosed in the final moments of Gilmore Girls: A Year in The Life Episode 4 without the name of the father.

In the tweet, Netflix showcases a science fair project labeled, "Finding my father," featuring three possible fathers: Rory’s on-again, off-again love interest Logan, her cosplaying one-night stand and her forgettable boyfriend, Paul. The accompanying caption, "Where's an eighth grade science fair when you need one?", is a callback to April Nardini’s Season 6 science fair project, in which she confirms Luke Danes is her father.

But is this confirmation that Netflix will give us the follow-up season we so deserve? Or, are they simply trolling? Twitter wants answers.

Unfortunately, we'll just have to wait to see where Netflix — and the co-stars' schedules — lead.