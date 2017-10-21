Jemele Hill opens up about her suspension: 'I put ESPN in a bad spot'

Jemele Hill has finally spoken up about her recent ESPN suspension that sent shock waves through social media over the last two weeks.

The SportsCenter anchor told TMZ she "put ESPN in a bad spot" after sending a series of tweets about Cowboys advertisers after team owner Jerry Jones said he would bench any player that knelt during the anthem.

ESPN suspended Hill for two weeks after violating the company’s social media policy for a second time. The first violation was for a string of tweets criticizing President Donald Trump.

"I deserved a suspension," Hill said to TMZ. "I violated (ESPN's) policy. Going forward we'll be in a good healthy place."

Hill said she was grateful for all of her supporters during her suspension and that it was a "humbling" experience.

Hill will return to SC6 with co-host Michael Smith on Monday.

