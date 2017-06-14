Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson wants ‘5 or 6 kids' with her

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- The Kardashian family could be expanding soon.

According to Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers “wants to have kids now.”

The reality star revealed that tidbit to her sister, Kourtney, on this week’s finale of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

"Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family," Khloe explained. "He wants to have five or six kids with me and that's lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I'm not on birth control is just like -- it's scary. It's like a really big step."

Back in April, Khloe expressed her desire to marry Thompson because she has “never been in this type of love.”

The couple first met last August.

Basketball fans, however, have been blaming Khloe for cursing the Cavs in their loss to the Golden State Warriors. #KardashianCurse was a popular hashtag on Twitter following each time the team lost.

The Kardashian family was spotted in Cleveland to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals last week at Quicken Loans Arena.

© 2017 WKYC-TV