11th Annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals 6.22.17

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Troy Coughlin Jr., Driver of the SealMaster Top Fuel Dragster, joins the show to tell us about the upcoming 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.





Event info:

11th Annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

At the Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk

Today Thursday, June 22nd thru Sunday, June 25th

For Tickets: 419-688-5555 or www.SummitMotorsportsPark.com

