Michael and Hollie talk with Martin Geramita and Artist, Derek Hess about the 2nd annual Acting Out! Fest. The event focuses on the important topics of mental health and addiction, which many people are embarrassed or afraid to talk about. Hear what Martin and Derek had to say about last year’s event and what they hope to accomplish this year.



Contact Info

Acting Out! Fest

Four Day Arts Fest for Mental Health & Addiction Awareness

September 13-16th

www.ActingOutCle.com

