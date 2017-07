When it comes to beauty, of course we want our skin to look its best. Leonard Hinzo, Vice President of Sales with Osmotics Cosmeceuticals, joins the show with great summer advice on how to keep your skin looking healthy.

Event Info:

LED Photo Rejuvenation Facials

Nordstrom Beachwood Place

Today 1-6, Tomorrow 10-5, Saturday 10-2

www.Osmotics.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV