For anyone planning on going shopping at Crocker Park this weekend and planning on welcoming a four-legged member to their family, Saturday is the day to do so. Greg Willey, Executive Director, Friendship APL talks about 'Adopt and Shop at Crocker Park' and how people can take home a new friend while shopping.
Event Info
Adopt and Shop at Crocker Park
Saturday, September 2nd
11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.
In front of Regal Theater
www.FriendshipAPL.org
