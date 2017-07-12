Close Akron Children's Hospital 7.12.17 Live on Lakeside WKYC 1:01 PM. EDT July 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Last month Hollie took a trip out to the Akron Children’s Hospital to chat with a doctor about how to help students and their parents make the big transition from high school to college. Contact Info:www.TipsToGrowBy.com © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell North Ridgeville police warn residents to stay inside amid manhunt Prime Day Deals Still In Stock - The Deal Guy Family of teen who drowned in Tinker's Creek wants answers The Investigator: Student being prosecuted by RTA for forgotten pass Lawn Wars Cleveland Police chase suspects into North Ridgeville Final AM Weather for Wed., July 12, 2017 Lorain homicide Girl and grandma die in Cleveland house fire More Stories Child, great-grandmother identified in deadly… Jul 12, 2017, 4:04 a.m. North Ridgeville police issue 'urgent' alert amid manhunt Jul 11, 2017, 10:54 p.m. FORECAST | Sizzling heat & storms Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs