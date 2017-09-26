Close Akron Children's Hospital 9.26.17 Lakeside Today WKYC 3:11 PM. EDT September 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Dr. Rajeev Kishore, Akron Children's Hospital's Director of Allergy/Immunology, joins Hollie and gives parents more peace of mind regarding germs. For more information: TipsToGrowBy.com © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS This Year's Top Bedding Deal - The Deal Guy Few survive horrific side underride crashes LeBron James says he still intends to finish career in Cleveland Schools close but danger still lingers How To Double Your Wi-Fi Speed - The Deal Guy VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand for the National Anthem? Morning weather forecast for September 26, 2017 NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO? Local Tuskegee Airmen speak on equality and the flag Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions More Stories FORECAST | The record streak stops today Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m. REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers could finalize deal with… Sep 26, 2017, 12:38 p.m. Geauga County Sheriff: 'We will not be a part' of… Sep 26, 2017, 9:01 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs