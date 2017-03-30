Andrew Selesnik – Meet the Easter Bunny for FREE at Great Northern Plazas This Weekend! 3.30.17

Senior Marketing Director, Andrew Selesnik, from Great Northern Plazas tells us how you can take your kiddos to see the Easter Bunny for free this weekend! That’s right, FREE at Great Northern Plazas this Saturday!





Contact Info:

Take a free photo with the Easter Bunny! This Saturday, April 1st from

11 AM to 2 PM @ Great Northern Plazas.

Visit their FaceBook page:

www.FaceBook.com/GreatNorthernPlazas for more info.

© 2017 WKYC-TV