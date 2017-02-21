Tomorrow the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland will be hosting the 4th annual, “All About the Bag,” fashion benefit. Our very own Michael Cardemone will be the emcee. Director of public relations and fundraising Angela Dudek is here to tell us more about the event.

Contact/Event Info:

The 4th Annual “All About the Bag” Fashion Benefit for

The Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland

Wednesday, February 22nd

6:30-10:30 PM

Landerhaven Mayfield Heights

www.hungernetwork.org

