APL Days of Summer Delivered by Panera 7.11.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:22 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

From now until July 21st, Panera Bread will donate 1 dollar to the Cleveland Animal Protective League for every completed delivery order in participating Cleveland, Akron, and Canton bakery-cafes. Stephanie Teriell, Reigonal Marketing Director of Panera Bread, and Judy Hunter, Director of Development for the Cleveland Animal Protective League, join the show to tell us about this exciting partnership.

Contact Info:

www.Delivery.PaneraBread.com

www.ClevelandAPL.org

