Arden Courts 6.26.17

Arden Courts was created exclusively for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia. April Suva, Business Development Specialist with Arden Court and Tricia Vidovic Marketing Director with Arden Courts, join the show to tell us more. Back in 2016, WKYC’s own Monica Robbins did a story on what it’s like to have dementia. Here is the link to that video:
http://www.wkyc.com/news/health/watch-wkycs-monica-robins-experience-virtual-dementia-tour/337501964
Contact Info:
Arden Courts
Virtual Dementia Tour
888-478-2410
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs