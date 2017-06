Channel 3 teamed up with Gravely, Licursi Garden Center and Worcester’s to bring you the Father Mows Best Sweepstakes. Tim Schuh, district manager of Ariens Company, and Anthony Licursi, owner of the Licursi Garden Center, join the show to announce the winners!

Contact Info:

www.Licursico.com

www.Ariensco.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV